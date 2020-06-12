/
2 bedroom apartments
29 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Whitehouse, TX
1 Unit Available
14659 CR 2191 #1203
14659 County Road 2191, Whitehouse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1174 sqft
Aria Village 1203 - Be the first to live in this fresh two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in a newly constructed, gated community.
1 Unit Available
305 W. Main #5
305 W Main St, Whitehouse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$765
600 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 Bath 4-plex fence backyard located in the Whitehouse ISD rent includes water and trash services VIRTUAL TOUR at https://youtu.be/UFW_7sCjR9c 4 Unit Multifamily Whitehouse ISD
24 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$980
973 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
10 Units Available
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$853
933 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
12 Units Available
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$944
1035 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, these units feature amenities like covered parking, pet-friendly amenities, a tennis court, in-unit ceiling fans and walk-in closets, and W/D hookups in every unit.
The Highlands
9 Units Available
River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
904 sqft
Conveniently located near Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler and Super Foods. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community has parking, a pool and a playground.
7 Units Available
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$731
1002 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups in complex with beautifully manicured grounds. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dogs and cats permitted. Dog park, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and tennis court on-site. Near the shops of Broadway Crossing.
5 Units Available
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$914
950 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with balcony, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Rose Rudman Park is nearby for fresh air, while the complex also contains outdoor features such as a pool, playground, and BBQ area.
51 Units Available
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$985
868 sqft
Are you searching the Tyler area for the perfect place to call home? Alpine Creek is in Tyler, Texas on 17 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds through the community. The community’s garden-style apartments are the perfect place to call home.
11 Units Available
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1040 sqft
Welcome to Summerwood Apartments, the friendliest community in Tyler! We have an award-winning staff, sparkling saline pool, state of the art fitness center, 24-hour secure package lockers, and many other amenities.
29 Units Available
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$840
996 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
166 Units Available
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$499
840 sqft
Apartments in Tyler, TX Designed for Your Needs. Welcome home to The Foundry apartments in Tyler, TX, a premier living community where everything you need is just steps from your front door.
The Highlands
7 Units Available
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$779
864 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
9 Units Available
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$898
848 sqft
Walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage in apartments. Dogs and cats allowed. Round-the-clock maintenance. Playground, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Less than five miles to downtown Tyler. Fifteen minutes to Caldwell Zoo.
8 Units Available
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$906
890 sqft
Located on 10 acres of lush green land with resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Tyler, TX. Units feature recent renovations and private patio/balcony.
1 Unit Available
2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3
2981 Crest Ridge Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2014 sqft
Unit #3 is a 2/2 w/Office type A floor plan located on the 1st level. Copper Ridge Lofts is Tyler's newest benchmark for upscale living.
1 Unit Available
6335 Villa Rosa Way
6335 Villa Rosa Way, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
These homes have the best of both worlds, Whitehouse school district and the convince of being located in Tyler.
1 Unit Available
7700 CR 2193 #3
7700 County Road 2193, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
750 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Laundry facilities on site tile and wood vinyl flooring central heat and air ceiling fans pet friendly stove included lawn care and trash service provided Whitehouse ISD
1 Unit Available
7740 CR 2193 #17
7740 County Road 2193, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
750 sqft
Located in Whitehouse, Texas YouTube Virtual Video: https://youtu.be/CdP5abGzgog 2 Bedroom 1 Bath pet friendly tile and wood laminate flooring stove included Whitehouse ISD (Stanton-Smith Elem)
1 Unit Available
2853 FM 344 E, #D
2853 FM 344 E, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
A must see inside this this brand new steel home. Open plan to big glass looking onto pond. Wooded, peaceful. Plus added $50.00 per month charge for water & trash. 15x30 carport. $1,000 deposit- $450.00 nonrefundable pet fee. Dog run available. P.O.
15 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$981
1062 sqft
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
47 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1079 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
9 Units Available
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1019 sqft
Community features include a resort style pool and Jacuzzi, tennis court, tanning facilities and children's playground. Close to Broadway Square shopping plaza and abundant dining.
6 Units Available
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1294 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.
