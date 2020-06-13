Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:40 AM

52 Apartments for rent in Whitehouse, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Whitehouse
1 Unit Available
604 S Hwy 110, Unit D
604 State Highway 110 N, Whitehouse, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2400 sqft
Located in the Whitehouse School District. Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath or 4 bedroom with an office/game-room you decide what is best. This home is in a gated community in Whitehouse.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
105 Bluebird
105 Bluebird Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1837 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 Bluebird in Whitehouse. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
1602 Diamond Cove
1602 Diamond Cv, Whitehouse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
1773 sqft
Located in the highly revered Whitehouse ISD, this beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom home has a split master floorplan and so much space! This lovely home features wood plank and ceramic tile flooring throughout.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1900 Silver Cove
1900 Silver Cv, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1718 sqft
Spotless 3/2/2 home with no carpet (all wood or tile flooring). Whitehouse schools, huge fenced back yard, fireplace, granite couters, utility room, sprinkler system, move in ready.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
30 Units Available
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
25 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1225 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
933 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Highlands
7 Units Available
River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
904 sqft
Conveniently located near Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler and Super Foods. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community has parking, a pool and a playground.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1304 sqft
Welcome to Summerwood Apartments, the friendliest community in Tyler! We have an award-winning staff, sparkling saline pool, state of the art fitness center, 24-hour secure package lockers, and many other amenities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$728
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with balcony, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Rose Rudman Park is nearby for fresh air, while the complex also contains outdoor features such as a pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$678
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$771
1002 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups in complex with beautifully manicured grounds. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dogs and cats permitted. Dog park, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and tennis court on-site. Near the shops of Broadway Crossing.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Highlands
7 Units Available
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
864 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
51 Units Available
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1147 sqft
Are you searching the Tyler area for the perfect place to call home? Alpine Creek is in Tyler, Texas on 17 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds through the community. The community’s garden-style apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1107 sqft
Walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage in apartments. Dogs and cats allowed. Round-the-clock maintenance. Playground, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Less than five miles to downtown Tyler. Fifteen minutes to Caldwell Zoo.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
890 sqft
Located on 10 acres of lush green land with resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Tyler, TX. Units feature recent renovations and private patio/balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6335 Villa Rosa Way
6335 Villa Rosa Way, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
These homes have the best of both worlds, Whitehouse school district and the convince of being located in Tyler.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14538 CR 2191
14538 County Road 2191, Smith County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
A really nice, cozy home just became available for rent. The porch and open concept make relaxing easy inside and out. Built in 2012 and outfitted with Whirlpool appliances that include dishwasher, stove and refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3
2981 Crest Ridge Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit #3 is a 2/2 w/Office type A floor plan located on the 1st level. Copper Ridge Lofts is Tyler's newest benchmark for upscale living.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4814 FM 346
4814 FM 346 E, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1837 sqft
THIS IS A NEW HOME. WILL BE AVAILABLE AFTER MAY 1, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
20735 FM 756
20735 FM 756, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1881 sqft
You do not want to miss out on this stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Carport country home in Tyler! This home will be perfect for your growing family, or over night guest stays.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3201 Andy Ln
3201 Andy Ln, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1365 sqft
3201 Andy Ln Available 06/26/20 Coming Soon! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! - Coming Soon! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! Just wait until you see this beautiful modern home near schools,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3989 Cottage Drive
3989 Cottage Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
3989 Cottage Dr. - Welcome to the neighborhood of Cottage Dr. and Duchess Dr.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2905 Juniper
2905 Juniper Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1196 sqft
2905 Juniper Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home on over-sized lot with fenced back yard for your furry friends.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Place
1 Unit Available
3314 Omega Dr.
3314 Omega Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1373 sqft
3314 Omega Dr. Available 08/11/20 Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom near UT Tyler coming soon! - You don't want to miss out on this updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in the heart of Tyler, near the university.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Whitehouse, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Whitehouse renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

