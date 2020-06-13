/
3 bedroom apartments
65 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Whitehouse, TX
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
112 Amanda Ct.
112 Amanda Ct, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1603 sqft
Located in the Brittain Court gated community in Whitehouse, this beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home has a split master floor plan and is simply picture perfect! Tastefully landscaped, this brick house features neutral-toned carpet and tile
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
105 Bluebird
105 Bluebird Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1837 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 Bluebird in Whitehouse. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Crestview Street
105 Crestview St, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1350 sqft
105 Crestview Street Available 09/11/20 Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near Whitehouse Schools - Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car Carport Home Near Whitehouse Schools! This home offers a versatile floor plan with
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Redbud Circle
400 Redbud Cir, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1402 sqft
400 Redbud Circle Available 08/11/20 Three bedroom home on corner lot in Whitehouse ISD! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in Whitehouse ISD.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Downtown Whitehouse
1 Unit Available
604 S Hwy 110, Unit D
604 State Highway 110 N, Whitehouse, TX
Located in the Whitehouse School District. Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath or 4 bedroom with an office/game-room you decide what is best. This home is in a gated community in Whitehouse.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
211 Willowbrook Lane
211 Willowbrook Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1343 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Whitehouse coming soon! - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom, 2 Car Garage in Whitehouse coming soon! You do not want to miss out on this charming home in award-winning Whitehouse ISD.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
1602 Diamond Cove
1602 Diamond Cv, Whitehouse, TX
Located in the highly revered Whitehouse ISD, this beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom home has a split master floorplan and so much space! This lovely home features wood plank and ceramic tile flooring throughout.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1900 Silver Cove
1900 Silver Cv, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1718 sqft
Spotless 3/2/2 home with no carpet (all wood or tile flooring). Whitehouse schools, huge fenced back yard, fireplace, granite couters, utility room, sprinkler system, move in ready.
Results within 5 miles of Whitehouse
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1304 sqft
Welcome to Summerwood Apartments, the friendliest community in Tyler! We have an award-winning staff, sparkling saline pool, state of the art fitness center, 24-hour secure package lockers, and many other amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
51 Units Available
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1147 sqft
Are you searching the Tyler area for the perfect place to call home? Alpine Creek is in Tyler, Texas on 17 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds through the community. The community’s garden-style apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
24 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1225 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
29 Units Available
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1107 sqft
Walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage in apartments. Dogs and cats allowed. Round-the-clock maintenance. Playground, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Less than five miles to downtown Tyler. Fifteen minutes to Caldwell Zoo.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2532 Westminster Drive
2532 Westminster Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Duplex near UT Tyler! Coming Soon!The duplex that has everything your family needs! This charming duplex is immaculate! Boasts an open design concept that will make you feel right at home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3201 Andy Ln
3201 Andy Ln, Tyler, TX
3201 Andy Ln Available 06/26/20 Coming Soon! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! - Coming Soon! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! Just wait until you see this beautiful modern home near schools,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3989 Cottage Drive
3989 Cottage Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
3989 Cottage Dr. - Welcome to the neighborhood of Cottage Dr. and Duchess Dr.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2905 Juniper
2905 Juniper Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1196 sqft
2905 Juniper Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home on over-sized lot with fenced back yard for your furry friends.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3103 Silkwood Dr.
3103 Silkwood Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1816 sqft
3103 Silkwood Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Tyler! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home located in Whitehouse ISD.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Place
1 Unit Available
3314 Omega Dr.
3314 Omega Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1373 sqft
3314 Omega Dr. Available 08/11/20 Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom near UT Tyler coming soon! - You don't want to miss out on this updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in the heart of Tyler, near the university.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Baylor Dr
200 Baylor Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1890 sqft
200 Baylor Dr Available 06/16/20 South Tyler - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/Sunroom! - This beautiful home is a must-see! Located in Tyler off S.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
435 Tech Place
435 Tech Pl, Tyler, TX
435 Tech Place Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon! Charming 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Tyler! - Coming Soon! Charming 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Carport Home in Tyler! Charming lot with mature trees makes this home a dream.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5642 Palo Pinto Drive
5642 Palo Pinto Dr, Tyler, TX
5642 Palo Pinto Drive Available 07/08/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom in Tyler available now! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with open floor plan in Whitehouse school district.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2002 Golden Rd.
2002 Golden Rd, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1425 sqft
2002 Golden Rd. Available 06/19/20 Updated 3 Bedroom in Tyler! Coming Soon! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has been updated with great flooring, blinds, paint, light fixtures and carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
415 E. Amherst
415 E Amherst Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1568 sqft
415 E.
