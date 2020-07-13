Apartment List
/
TX
/
whitehouse
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

68 Apartments for rent in Whitehouse, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Whitehouse apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Crestview Street
105 Crestview St, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1350 sqft
105 Crestview Street Available 09/09/20 Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near Whitehouse Schools - Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car Carport Home Near Whitehouse Schools! This home offers a versatile floor plan with

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
105 Bluebird
105 Bluebird Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1837 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 Bluebird in Whitehouse. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Whitehouse
604 S Hwy 110, Unit G
604 State Highway 110 N, Whitehouse, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2400 sqft
Located in the Whitehouse School District. Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath or 4 bedroom with an office/game-room you decide what is best. This home is in a gated community in Whitehouse.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
211 Willowbrook Lane
211 Willowbrook Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1343 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Whitehouse coming soon! - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom, 2 Car Garage in Whitehouse coming soon! You do not want to miss out on this charming home in award-winning Whitehouse ISD.

1 of 16

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
1602 Diamond Cove
1602 Diamond Cv, Whitehouse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
1773 sqft
Located in the highly revered Whitehouse ISD, this beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom home has a split master floorplan and so much space! This lovely home features wood plank and ceramic tile flooring throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1900 Silver Cove
1900 Silver Cv, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1718 sqft
Spotless 3/2/2 home with no carpet (all wood or tile flooring). Whitehouse schools, huge fenced back yard, fireplace, granite couters, utility room, sprinkler system, move in ready.
Results within 5 miles of Whitehouse
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
204 Units Available
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$619
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$499
840 sqft
Apartments in Tyler, TX Designed for Your Needs. Welcome home to The Foundry apartments in Tyler, TX, a premier living community where everything you need is just steps from your front door.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
27 Units Available
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Summerwood Apartments, the friendliest community in Tyler! We have an award-winning staff, sparkling saline pool, state of the art fitness center, 24-hour secure package lockers, and many other amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$741
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,137
1250 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with balcony, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Rose Rudman Park is nearby for fresh air, while the complex also contains outdoor features such as a pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
1002 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups in complex with beautifully manicured grounds. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dogs and cats permitted. Dog park, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and tennis court on-site. Near the shops of Broadway Crossing.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
890 sqft
Located on 10 acres of lush green land with resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Tyler, TX. Units feature recent renovations and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
The Highlands
River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$738
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$761
904 sqft
Conveniently located near Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler and Super Foods. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community has parking, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$791
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1035 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, these units feature amenities like covered parking, pet-friendly amenities, a tennis court, in-unit ceiling fans and walk-in closets, and W/D hookups in every unit.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
The Highlands
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
$646
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$787
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$862
864 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
7 Units Available
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
948 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
14 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1225 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1107 sqft
Walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage in apartments. Dogs and cats allowed. Round-the-clock maintenance. Playground, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Less than five miles to downtown Tyler. Fifteen minutes to Caldwell Zoo.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1823 Overbrook
1823 Overbrook Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2515 sqft
Be the first to lease this newly renovated home in a fantastic location close to everything. This mid century modern home just underwent a major remodel All new kitchen and baths with granite new appliances, fixtures paint flooring.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2509 Merry Lane
2509 Merry Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1637 sqft
2509 Merry Lane Available 08/12/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near UT Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home near UT Tyler! You will love this beautiful ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3
2981 Crest Ridge Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit #3 is a 2/2 w/Office type A floor plan located on the 1st level. Copper Ridge Lofts is Tyler's newest benchmark for upscale living.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2525 Roy Rd 1001
2525 Roy Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2525 Roy Rd 1001 - Welcome to the charming townhome community of Amberwood, offering the latest amenities and a convenient location, with a Tyler address in the Whitehouse Independent School District.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3201 Andy Ln
3201 Andy Ln, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1365 sqft
Available Now! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! - Available Now! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! Just wait until you see this beautiful modern home near schools, shopping and restaurants in

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3989 Cottage Drive
3989 Cottage Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
3989 Cottage Dr. - Welcome to the neighborhood of Cottage Dr. and Duchess Dr.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Whitehouse, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Whitehouse apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Whitehouse 2 BedroomsWhitehouse 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhitehouse 3 BedroomsWhitehouse Apartments with Balcony
Whitehouse Apartments with GarageWhitehouse Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhitehouse Apartments with Parking
Whitehouse Apartments with Washer-DryerWhitehouse Dog Friendly ApartmentsWhitehouse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXPalestine, TX
Nacogdoches, TXAthens, TXKilgore, TX
Canton, TXBullard, TXGrand Saline, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Stephen F Austin State UniversityTrinity Valley Community College
Kilgore CollegeThe University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College