Apartment List
/
TX
/
whitehouse
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

48 Apartments for rent in Whitehouse, TX with garage

Whitehouse apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Downtown Whitehouse
1 Unit Available
604 S Hwy 110, Unit D
604 State Highway 110 N, Whitehouse, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2400 sqft
Located in the Whitehouse School District. Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath or 4 bedroom with an office/game-room you decide what is best. This home is in a gated community in Whitehouse.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
105 Bluebird
105 Bluebird Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1837 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 Bluebird in Whitehouse. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
112 Amanda Court
112 Amanda Ct, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1603 sqft
Located in the lovely Brittain Court subdivision in Whitehouse, this beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home has a split master floor plan and is simply picture perfect! Tastefully landscaped, this brick house features neutral-toned carpet and

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
400 Redbud Circle
400 Redbud Cir, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1402 sqft
400 Redbud Circle Available 08/11/20 Three bedroom home on corner lot in Whitehouse ISD! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in Whitehouse ISD.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
211 Willowbrook Lane
211 Willowbrook Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1343 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Whitehouse coming soon! - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom, 2 Car Garage in Whitehouse coming soon! You do not want to miss out on this charming home in award-winning Whitehouse ISD.
Results within 5 miles of Whitehouse
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
25 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1225 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6335 Villa Rosa Way
6335 Villa Rosa Way, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
These homes have the best of both worlds, Whitehouse school district and the convince of being located in Tyler.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
The Cumberland Estates
1 Unit Available
1750 CENTENNIAL #108
1750 Centennial Pkwy, Tyler, TX
Studio
$1,595
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1750 CENTENNIAL #108 in Tyler. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
4814 FM 346
4814 FM 346 E, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1837 sqft
THIS IS A NEW HOME. WILL BE AVAILABLE AFTER MAY 1, 2020.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2532 Westminster Drive
2532 Westminster Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Duplex near UT Tyler! Coming Soon!The duplex that has everything your family needs! This charming duplex is immaculate! Boasts an open design concept that will make you feel right at home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
200 Baylor Dr
200 Baylor Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1890 sqft
200 Baylor Dr Available 06/16/20 South Tyler - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/Sunroom! - This beautiful home is a must-see! Located in Tyler off S.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5642 Palo Pinto Drive
5642 Palo Pinto Dr, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1923 sqft
5642 Palo Pinto Drive Available 07/08/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom in Tyler available now! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with open floor plan in Whitehouse school district.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Place
1 Unit Available
3314 Omega Dr.
3314 Omega Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1373 sqft
3314 Omega Dr. Available 08/11/20 Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom near UT Tyler coming soon! - You don't want to miss out on this updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in the heart of Tyler, near the university.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3103 Silkwood Dr.
3103 Silkwood Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1816 sqft
3103 Silkwood Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Tyler! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home located in Whitehouse ISD.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2509 Merry Lane
2509 Merry Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1637 sqft
2509 Merry Lane Available 08/12/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near UT Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home near UT Tyler! You will love this beautiful ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2002 Golden Rd.
2002 Golden Rd, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1425 sqft
2002 Golden Rd. Available 06/19/20 Updated 3 Bedroom in Tyler! Coming Soon! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has been updated with great flooring, blinds, paint, light fixtures and carpet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3201 Andy Ln
3201 Andy Ln, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1365 sqft
3201 Andy Ln Available 06/26/20 Coming Soon! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! - Coming Soon! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! Just wait until you see this beautiful modern home near schools,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3989 Cottage Drive
3989 Cottage Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
3989 Cottage Dr. - Welcome to the neighborhood of Cottage Dr. and Duchess Dr.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2905 Juniper
2905 Juniper Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1196 sqft
2905 Juniper Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home on over-sized lot with fenced back yard for your furry friends.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2340 Gish Lane
2340 Gish Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath with large back yard for lease in Tyler next to UT Tyler! This home offers fresh paint, refrigerator in kitchen, gas stove and washer/dryer in garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
The Highlands
1 Unit Available
4414 Edinburgh
4414 Edinburgh Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath/1 large living area/2 car garage virtual tour at https://youtu.be/lxypmaj8rUY 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car garage Large open area great location with great schools TISD: Woods ES, Hubbard MS, Lee HS

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
3205 Andy Lane
3205 Andy Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1254 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage in Tyler-Great location right off of Loop 323! Convent to U.T.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8142 Tina
8142 Tina Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1382 sqft
8142 Tina Available 08/11/20 Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom in South Tyler! - Wonderful location in South Tyler! 3 Bedroom,1.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage.

1 of 63

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
605 Beth Drive
605 Beth Dr, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2385 sqft
This gorgeous four bedroom, two bathroom home is conveniently located off S. Broadway in South Tyler! This is a modern style, brick home that features neutral-toned carpet, tile and beautiful laminate plank flooring throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Whitehouse, TX

Whitehouse apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Whitehouse 2 BedroomsWhitehouse 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhitehouse 3 BedroomsWhitehouse Apartments with Balcony
Whitehouse Apartments with GarageWhitehouse Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhitehouse Apartments with Parking
Whitehouse Apartments with Washer-DryerWhitehouse Dog Friendly ApartmentsWhitehouse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXPalestine, TX
Nacogdoches, TXAthens, TXKilgore, TX
Canton, TXBullard, TXGrand Saline, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Stephen F Austin State UniversityTrinity Valley Community College
Kilgore CollegeThe University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College