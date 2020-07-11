/
apartments with washer dryer
21 Apartments for rent in Whitehouse, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
105 Crestview Street
105 Crestview St, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1350 sqft
105 Crestview Street Available 09/11/20 Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near Whitehouse Schools - Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car Carport Home Near Whitehouse Schools! This home offers a versatile floor plan with
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
14659 CR 2191 #104
14659 County Road 2191, Whitehouse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1174 sqft
14659 CR 2191 #104 Available 08/01/20 14659 CR 2191 #104 - **PLEASE NOTE** This unit is not available for a July move-in. It is available for an August move-in. It is currently available for a scheduled showing.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
211 Willowbrook Lane
211 Willowbrook Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1343 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Whitehouse coming soon! - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom, 2 Car Garage in Whitehouse coming soon! You do not want to miss out on this charming home in award-winning Whitehouse ISD.
Results within 5 miles of Whitehouse
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
890 sqft
Located on 10 acres of lush green land with resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Tyler, TX. Units feature recent renovations and private patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
The Highlands
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
$646
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$787
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$862
864 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2509 Merry Lane
2509 Merry Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1637 sqft
2509 Merry Lane Available 08/12/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near UT Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home near UT Tyler! You will love this beautiful ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3201 Andy Ln
3201 Andy Ln, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1365 sqft
Available Now! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! - Available Now! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! Just wait until you see this beautiful modern home near schools, shopping and restaurants in
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2905 Juniper
2905 Juniper Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1196 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home on over-sized lot with fenced back yard for your furry friends. This home features a two spacious family rooms and a open floor plan.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3103 Silkwood Dr.
3103 Silkwood Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1816 sqft
3103 Silkwood Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Tyler! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home located in Whitehouse ISD.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8142 Tina
8142 Tina Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1382 sqft
8142 Tina Available 08/11/20 Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom in South Tyler! - Wonderful location in South Tyler! 3 Bedroom,1.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
2853 FM 344 E, #D
2853 FM 344 E, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A must see inside this this brand new steel home. Open plan to big glass looking onto pond. Wooded, peaceful. Plus added $50.00 per month charge for water & trash. 15x30 carport. $1,000 deposit- $450.00 nonrefundable pet fee. Dog run available. P.O.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3516 Betts
3516 Betts St, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1032 sqft
3516 Betts Available 04/20/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Come take a look at this cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car carport home perfect for your family. It has lots of character from the moment you walk in the front door.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3306 Greg Ln
3306 Greg Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1262 sqft
3306 Greg Ln Available 04/22/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Carport home in Tyler! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and lots of space that is perfect for your family! Spacious
Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
403 W Heritage Dr
403 W Heritage Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1906 sqft
Convenient South Tyler location. Close to Target, Walmart and Cumberland mall.
Results within 10 miles of Whitehouse
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
12 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
39 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1591 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:40am
6 Units Available
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1446 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
519 S Palace Avenue
519 S Palace Ave, Tyler, TX
Studio
$750
550 sqft
This upstairs unit is located in the historic azalea district on the street across from the McClendon House. It's a comfortable 1 bed, 1 bath unit and is immediately available.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6903 La Hacienda
6903 La Hacienda Dr, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1832 sqft
6903 La Hacienda Available 08/11/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom Remodel in Flint! Coming Soon! - Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home that has everything your family needs! This home has been completely remodeled and has an open design concept that
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1126 E Dawson Street
1126 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1036 sqft
1126 E Dawson Street Available 08/12/20 Charming 2 Bedroom in Tyler coming soon! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home features hardwood floors, spacious living area, separate formal dining with breakfast bar leading into large kitchen with corner sink,
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
19051 Winstar
19051 Winstar Dr, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1342 sqft
19051 Winstar Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Flint! Coming Soon! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has everything your growing family needs with open design featuring three large bedrooms! The spacious kitchen will make food prep
