All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 523 North Grand Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
523 North Grand Ave
Last updated April 15 2020 at 8:49 PM

523 North Grand Ave

523 North Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

523 North Grand Avenue, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brick Home, 3/2, With a 2 Car Garage in Waxahachie TX - Located just a few blocks from SAGU, this newly updated home features elegant new wood floors, fresh paint, a large fenced backyard for entertaining guests, and efficient gas appliances for cooking and heating. You'll love the extra, open space, and the oversized back yard is one-of-kind in Waxahachie! Don't wait long, this property will rent fast! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

Note: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.

(RLNE2679492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 North Grand Ave have any available units?
523 North Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 523 North Grand Ave have?
Some of 523 North Grand Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 North Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
523 North Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 North Grand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 North Grand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 523 North Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 523 North Grand Ave offers parking.
Does 523 North Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 North Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 North Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 523 North Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 523 North Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 523 North Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 523 North Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 North Grand Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 North Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 523 North Grand Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with BalconyWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas