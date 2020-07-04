523 North Grand Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brick Home, 3/2, With a 2 Car Garage in Waxahachie TX - Located just a few blocks from SAGU, this newly updated home features elegant new wood floors, fresh paint, a large fenced backyard for entertaining guests, and efficient gas appliances for cooking and heating. You'll love the extra, open space, and the oversized back yard is one-of-kind in Waxahachie! Don't wait long, this property will rent fast! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



Note: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.



(RLNE2679492)