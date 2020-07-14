All apartments in Waxahachie
Waxahachie, TX
Blue Lake Villas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

Blue Lake Villas

155 Lakeside Dr · (972) 366-4103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 Lakeside Dr, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-201 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,314

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 5-305 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Blue Lake Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
garage
on-site laundry
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.

Leave your worries behind and relax in our sparkling blue pool. Bask in the sunshine or work out in our well-equipped fitness center. Relax with friends and watch your favorite television show in our stylish clubhouse or get some work done in our business center. We invite you to come see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$300
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 100 Lbs. weight limit. The following breeds of dogs are not permitted to be kept as pets on the premises, or brought onto same premises to visit at any time: Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, American Staffordshire Terriers, American Pit Bull Terriers, Bull Terriers, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasilerios, Japanese Tosas, Miniature Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Wolf Hybrids, Wild Dogs or any partial breed dog that has one or more of the previously mentioned breeds in its lineage. No visiting pets are permitted.
Parking Details: Carport $35/month, Garage $125/month, Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Blue Lake Villas have any available units?
Blue Lake Villas has 2 units available starting at $1,314 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Blue Lake Villas have?
Some of Blue Lake Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Blue Lake Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Blue Lake Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Blue Lake Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Blue Lake Villas is pet friendly.
Does Blue Lake Villas offer parking?
Yes, Blue Lake Villas offers parking.
Does Blue Lake Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Blue Lake Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Blue Lake Villas have a pool?
Yes, Blue Lake Villas has a pool.
Does Blue Lake Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Blue Lake Villas has accessible units.
Does Blue Lake Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Blue Lake Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Blue Lake Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Blue Lake Villas has units with air conditioning.
