Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

THIS HOME HAS IT ALL: BRAND NEW, L-shape gives you a lot of space in front of the house, Large master walk-in closet. Kitchen comes with granite countertops, stainless steel appliance plus fridge. Laundry room is oversized and yes it comes with washer and dryer. Many more features to mention here... Visit us to see how you can make this one your home.