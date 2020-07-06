All apartments in Waxahachie
327 Creekside Way

327 Creekside Way · No Longer Available
Location

327 Creekside Way, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now move in ready!! 2500+ SQFT home in River Oaks community situated in the highly popular Waxahachie area! NEW CARPET in all bedrooms, new FAUX WOOD flooring in the living spaces! Modern gray tones freshly painted throughout. Master bedroom is downstairs! Spacious kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and counter-space opening to the breakfast nook and overlooking the private fenced backyard. Gigantic master suite with a garden tub and walk in closet. 2 extra living spaces upstairs! Big back yard has a gate that opens to a huge greenbelt!! Close to hwy and shopping! Waxahachie ISD! This is a must see! Finishing touches will be completed. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Creekside Way have any available units?
327 Creekside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 327 Creekside Way have?
Some of 327 Creekside Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Creekside Way currently offering any rent specials?
327 Creekside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Creekside Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 Creekside Way is pet friendly.
Does 327 Creekside Way offer parking?
Yes, 327 Creekside Way offers parking.
Does 327 Creekside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Creekside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Creekside Way have a pool?
No, 327 Creekside Way does not have a pool.
Does 327 Creekside Way have accessible units?
No, 327 Creekside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Creekside Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Creekside Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Creekside Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Creekside Way does not have units with air conditioning.

