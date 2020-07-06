327 Creekside Way

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now move in ready!! 2500+ SQFT home in River Oaks community situated in the highly popular Waxahachie area! NEW CARPET in all bedrooms, new FAUX WOOD flooring in the living spaces! Modern gray tones freshly painted throughout. Master bedroom is downstairs! Spacious kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and counter-space opening to the breakfast nook and overlooking the private fenced backyard. Gigantic master suite with a garden tub and walk in closet. 2 extra living spaces upstairs! Big back yard has a gate that opens to a huge greenbelt!! Close to hwy and shopping! Waxahachie ISD! This is a must see! Finishing touches will be completed. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.