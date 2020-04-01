Spacious and Open Floor Plan with High Vaulted Ceilings. Designer Granite Counters compliment the almost brand new kitchen plus you'll enjoy the included Stainless French Door style Refrigerator. This home has popular wood and tile floors in all the high traffic areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Upstairs you'll find a private Media-Game Room that could easily be a 4th bedroom. The large living room is open to the kitchen and dining with a vaulted ceiling to the second story. It also has a cozy wood burning fireplace. This is a corner lot and currently no neighbors behind.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 222 Dakota Drive have any available units?
222 Dakota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 222 Dakota Drive have?
Some of 222 Dakota Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Dakota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
222 Dakota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.