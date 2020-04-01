222 Dakota Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious and Open Floor Plan with High Vaulted Ceilings. Designer Granite Counters compliment the almost brand new kitchen plus you'll enjoy the included Stainless French Door style Refrigerator. This home has popular wood and tile floors in all the high traffic areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Upstairs you'll find a private Media-Game Room that could easily be a 4th bedroom. The large living room is open to the kitchen and dining with a vaulted ceiling to the second story. It also has a cozy wood burning fireplace. This is a corner lot and currently no neighbors behind.