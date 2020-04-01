All apartments in Waxahachie
222 Dakota Drive
222 Dakota Drive

222 Dakota Dr · No Longer Available
Location

222 Dakota Dr, Waxahachie, TX 75167

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious and Open Floor Plan with High Vaulted Ceilings. Designer Granite Counters compliment the almost brand new kitchen plus you'll enjoy the included Stainless French Door style Refrigerator. This home has popular wood and tile floors in all the high traffic areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Upstairs you'll find a private Media-Game Room that could easily be a 4th bedroom. The large living room is open to the kitchen and dining with a vaulted ceiling to the second story. It also has a cozy wood burning fireplace. This is a corner lot and currently no neighbors behind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Dakota Drive have any available units?
222 Dakota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 222 Dakota Drive have?
Some of 222 Dakota Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Dakota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
222 Dakota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Dakota Drive pet-friendly?
No, 222 Dakota Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 222 Dakota Drive offer parking?
Yes, 222 Dakota Drive offers parking.
Does 222 Dakota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Dakota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Dakota Drive have a pool?
No, 222 Dakota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 222 Dakota Drive have accessible units?
No, 222 Dakota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Dakota Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Dakota Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Dakota Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Dakota Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

