Waxahachie, TX
200 Dunn Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:51 PM

200 Dunn Street

200 Dunn Street · No Longer Available
Waxahachie
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

200 Dunn Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautifully restored, 1930's home brought back to life with modern features and an open floor plan. Large kitchen with work island and eat in bar open to the living room and spacious dining room. Natural light shines throughout the home. Large master bedroom is separated from the master bathroom with a stained barn door. This 4 bed 3 bath home sits on a large corner lot within walking distance of Marvin Elementary and within minutes of shopping centers and restaurants.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Dunn Street have any available units?
200 Dunn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
Is 200 Dunn Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 Dunn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Dunn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Dunn Street is pet friendly.
Does 200 Dunn Street offer parking?
No, 200 Dunn Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 Dunn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Dunn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Dunn Street have a pool?
No, 200 Dunn Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 Dunn Street have accessible units?
No, 200 Dunn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Dunn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Dunn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Dunn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Dunn Street does not have units with air conditioning.

