126 Post Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com !



A MUST SEE IN WAXAHACHIE! Beautiful brick one story home situated in the River Oaks Addition! Four Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with 3 Living Spaces! Stunning formal den and dining room as you walk into the property. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, breakfast nook, island and ample cabinet and counter-space. A plethora of windows provides natural light throughout. Vaulted ceilings, neutral tones, ideal location and Waxahachie ISD are additional perks. Master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and a huge walk in closet. Garage conversion is perfect for a huge game room, home office or work out area. Perfect private backyard with a patio for entertaining. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please call or text Sarah Braddock for details at 972-816-6448



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.