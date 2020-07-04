All apartments in Waxahachie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

126 Post Oak Drive

126 Post Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

126 Post Oak Dr, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com !

A MUST SEE IN WAXAHACHIE! Beautiful brick one story home situated in the River Oaks Addition! Four Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with 3 Living Spaces! Stunning formal den and dining room as you walk into the property. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, breakfast nook, island and ample cabinet and counter-space. A plethora of windows provides natural light throughout. Vaulted ceilings, neutral tones, ideal location and Waxahachie ISD are additional perks. Master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and a huge walk in closet. Garage conversion is perfect for a huge game room, home office or work out area. Perfect private backyard with a patio for entertaining. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please call or text Sarah Braddock for details at 972-816-6448

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Post Oak Drive have any available units?
126 Post Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 126 Post Oak Drive have?
Some of 126 Post Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Post Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
126 Post Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Post Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Post Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 126 Post Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 126 Post Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 126 Post Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Post Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Post Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 126 Post Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 126 Post Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 126 Post Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Post Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Post Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Post Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Post Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

