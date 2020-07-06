All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 121 Vivian Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
121 Vivian Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

121 Vivian Drive

121 Vivian Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

121 Vivian Dr, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with custom updates, open concept for easy entertainment from kitchen to living room and dinning room, freshly painted two tone colors, new carpet, new appliances throughout, landlord provided new washer and dryer convenient for the new family. House is walking distance to the sports complex for those evening walks or events. The property is not far from shopping centers but away from congested areas. Easy access to highways 287 and I35E. It's a must see don't miss out on this GEM, come view for yourself and make it your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Vivian Drive have any available units?
121 Vivian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 121 Vivian Drive have?
Some of 121 Vivian Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Vivian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
121 Vivian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Vivian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 121 Vivian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 121 Vivian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 121 Vivian Drive offers parking.
Does 121 Vivian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Vivian Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Vivian Drive have a pool?
No, 121 Vivian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 121 Vivian Drive have accessible units?
No, 121 Vivian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Vivian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Vivian Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Vivian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Vivian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with BalconyWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas