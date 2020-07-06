121 Vivian Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with custom updates, open concept for easy entertainment from kitchen to living room and dinning room, freshly painted two tone colors, new carpet, new appliances throughout, landlord provided new washer and dryer convenient for the new family. House is walking distance to the sports complex for those evening walks or events. The property is not far from shopping centers but away from congested areas. Easy access to highways 287 and I35E. It's a must see don't miss out on this GEM, come view for yourself and make it your home!