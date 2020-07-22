/
dean highlands
97 Apartments for rent in Dean Highlands, Waco, TX
53 Units Available
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,365
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 Unit Available
2725 Lasker Avenue
2725 Lasker Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
884 sqft
Single Family Home *SPECIAL* - *FREE May rent with 13 month lease, WAC* DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Results within 1 mile of Dean Highlands
3 Units Available
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
1 Unit Available
2212 Alexander St
2212 Alexander Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1132 sqft
- (RLNE5976770)
1 Unit Available
2328 McFerrin Ave. Rear Apt.
2328 Mcferrin Avenue, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
1/1 House with Garage at 2328 McFerrin - This cozy 1 bedroom has quite a bit of space. It has 624 Sq/ft and a garage! Located on a corner lot, it also has its own fenced in back yard. Call today to schedule a viewing! 254-756-2957 (RLNE5976811)
1 Unit Available
3830 Leland
3830 Leland Avenue, Waco, TX
Studio
$650
416 sqft
This is a small efficiency studio log cabin. Completely updated. New counter tops, new kitchen cabinets, new bathroom vanity, freshly painted interior and exterior. Comes furnished with stove and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642
3410 W Brookview Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Brookview Hills is situated on 4 acres of lawns, gardens and attractive oak trees. Brookview Hills has large floor plans, lovely views and convenient access to downtown Waco and various shopping centers.
1 Unit Available
1108 N 34th St - 104
1108 N 34th St, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$570
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1108 N 34th St - 104 in Waco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3732 N 21st St
3732 North 21st Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
- (RLNE5612516)
1 Unit Available
2419 Gorman Ave
2419 Gorman Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
680 sqft
- (RLNE5579007)
Results within 5 miles of Dean Highlands
11 Units Available
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
25 Units Available
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
9 Units Available
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
15 Units Available
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
7 Units Available
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$1,030
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
24 Units Available
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
15 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
1 Unit Available
1830 LaPorte
1830 La Porte Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1106 sqft
3/1.5 on a quiet street close to everything! - This 3 bedroom features 1 full bath and a half bath off the main bedroom. It was recently updated and looks great! The one car garage is very deep and offers more space than a normal garage.
1 Unit Available
228 Karem Circle Unit D
228 Karem Cir, Woodway, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
- (RLNE5976753)
1 Unit Available
1724 S. 15th
1724 South 15th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1537 sqft
1724 S. 15th Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 3 Bath gated community in Baylor Bubble - Well-maintained 3 bedroom/3 bathroom condo in the Brownstone Condominium gated community just down from Baylor.
1 Unit Available
7320 Sanger Avenue Unit C
7320 Sanger Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1036 sqft
Duplex *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* Each unit is a two-bedroom / one-bathroom and includes the kitchen stove / oven and refrigerator. Water is paid.
1 Unit Available
1702 S 18th St.
1702 South 18th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1696 sqft
1702 S 18th St. Available 08/01/20 Modern Home, Downtown/Baylor Area - This modern, updated home is located just blocks away from Downtown Waco, and Baylor University. With 3 beds and 2.
1 Unit Available
Cambridge
1321 South 11th Street, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
509 sqft
Comfortable & Affordable Apartments in Waco | The Waco Trio - You’ll find the comfort you deserve at a value you can afford at University Courtyard, Bear Landing & Commodore Condos. All three sister properties offer one bedroom units.
1 Unit Available
5813 Roxanne
5813 Roxanne Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
5813 Roxanne Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, wood burning fireplace, and carport. This property is located within walking distance to Richland Mall, in Waco ISD and has great access to Highway 6 and Highway 84.