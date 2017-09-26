334 Anchor Bluff

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful one story all brick home on a large Cul-de-sac lot, Open floor-plan concept, recessed lighting throughout, wood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops in the kitchen overlook the dining area and living room, 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave and stove, master bath has double vanity with walk in shower, Extended covered back patio with stained concrete and ceiling fans. Oversized backyard with sprinkler system front/back, Garage floor has an epoxy finish!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.