All apartments in Universal City
Find more places like 334 Anchor Bluff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Universal City, TX
/
334 Anchor Bluff
Last updated May 11 2020 at 1:47 PM

334 Anchor Bluff

334 Anchor Blf · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Universal City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

334 Anchor Blf, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful one story all brick home on a large Cul-de-sac lot, Open floor-plan concept, recessed lighting throughout, wood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops in the kitchen overlook the dining area and living room, 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave and stove, master bath has double vanity with walk in shower, Extended covered back patio with stained concrete and ceiling fans. Oversized backyard with sprinkler system front/back, Garage floor has an epoxy finish!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Anchor Bluff have any available units?
334 Anchor Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 Anchor Bluff have?
Some of 334 Anchor Bluff's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Anchor Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
334 Anchor Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Anchor Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 Anchor Bluff is pet friendly.
Does 334 Anchor Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 334 Anchor Bluff offers parking.
Does 334 Anchor Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Anchor Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Anchor Bluff have a pool?
No, 334 Anchor Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 334 Anchor Bluff have accessible units?
No, 334 Anchor Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Anchor Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 Anchor Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd
Universal City, TX 78148
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N
Universal City, TX 78148
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr
Universal City, TX 78148
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N
Universal City, TX 78148
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws
Universal City, TX 78148
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd
Universal City, TX 78148
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd
Universal City, TX 78148

Similar Pages

Universal City 1 BedroomsUniversal City 2 Bedrooms
Universal City Apartments with PoolUniversal City Dog Friendly Apartments
Universal City Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas