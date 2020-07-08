108 Kimberly Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This vintage style home is located close to the gate at RAFB and has a lot to offer from the large rooms throughout to a half acre lot. The kitchen over looks the nice family room with a fireplace. The wood floors give the home a great look to the home. The bedrooms have built in drawers for more room. With a large covered porch and close to all amenities makes this home a great place to live.