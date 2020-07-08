All apartments in Universal City
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:20 PM

108 Kimberly Dr

108 Kimberly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

108 Kimberly Drive, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This vintage style home is located close to the gate at RAFB and has a lot to offer from the large rooms throughout to a half acre lot. The kitchen over looks the nice family room with a fireplace. The wood floors give the home a great look to the home. The bedrooms have built in drawers for more room. With a large covered porch and close to all amenities makes this home a great place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Kimberly Dr have any available units?
108 Kimberly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Kimberly Dr have?
Some of 108 Kimberly Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Kimberly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
108 Kimberly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Kimberly Dr pet-friendly?
No, 108 Kimberly Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Universal City.
Does 108 Kimberly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 108 Kimberly Dr offers parking.
Does 108 Kimberly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Kimberly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Kimberly Dr have a pool?
No, 108 Kimberly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 108 Kimberly Dr have accessible units?
No, 108 Kimberly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Kimberly Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Kimberly Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

