This vintage style home is located close to the gate at RAFB and has a lot to offer from the large rooms throughout to a half acre lot. The kitchen over looks the nice family room with a fireplace. The wood floors give the home a great look to the home. The bedrooms have built in drawers for more room. With a large covered porch and close to all amenities makes this home a great place to live.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 Kimberly Dr have any available units?
108 Kimberly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.