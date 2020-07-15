3 Apartments for rent in Henderson, TX

/
Henderson
Apartments for rent in Henderson, TX
Oak Manor Apartments
504 South Van Buren Street, Henderson, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Manor Apartments in Henderson, Texas offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring plentiful amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, picnic area, ample parking, and more! We have washer/dryer connections in all 1, 2 and 3 bedroom
1204 Price Street
1204 Price Street, Henderson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1604 sqft
Four bedroom with huge family kitchen with granite, two eating areas, new bath, new flooring, roof, windows, and fenced backyard, Don't let this house slip away. House is also for sale. Must have 500 credit score and make 3x the amount of rent.
2644 FM 348
2644 Farm-to-Market Road 348, Rusk County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
3087 sqft
$1500/mo, $1500 deposit. No smoking and no pets. 6 month lease. $60 application fee.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Henderson, the median rent is $556 for a studio, $606 for a 1-bedroom, $738 for a 2-bedroom, and $951 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Henderson, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Henderson area include Stephen F Austin State University, Kilgore College, The University of Texas at Tyler, and Tyler Junior College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Henderson from include Tyler, Longview, Nacogdoches, Kilgore, and Marshall.