Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM
20 Apartments for rent in Kilgore, TX📍
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
6 Units Available
Stoneridge
1000 Danville Road, Kilgore, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
832 sqft
Nestled in the piney woods of East Texas, come experience Stoneridge Apartments! We are a smaller community of 112 units which ensures peaceful and tranquil living.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3510 Garland Rd
3510 Garland Road, Kilgore, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1470 sqft
County Living with City Convenience! - Property Id: 287202 This house was updated just 2 years ago, but it's been lived in for a few years, so it's no longer perfect.
Results within 10 miles of Kilgore
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Saddle Brook
1400 H G Mosley Parkway, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$619
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$766
920 sqft
Saddle Brook offers you spacious, clean apartment homes with features of custom quality and personal comfort.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
5 Units Available
Summer Lake
3100 McCann Rd, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
970 sqft
Summer Lake Apartments offers comfort and convenience to residents from all walks of life. Experience the ultimate in apartment living with our one and two bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
Bella Oaks
300 Lake Lamond Rd, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1088 sqft
Welcome to Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview, TX, where providing our residents with a peaceful, clean and welcoming living environment is our top priority.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1104 America
1104 America Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1104 America Available 07/01/20 3/2/1 PTISD FENCED YARD ALL NEW - 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage Updated kitchens and bathrooms, fresh paint, all new flooring. Laundry room, covered porch, wood burning fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Jester
116 Jester Circle, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
116 Jester Available 07/01/20 2/1.5 PTISD Cover Parking - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Large kitchen, washer dryer connections, central heat and air, gas fireplace. 2 closets per bedroom, covered parking in the rear.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Hawthorn Extended Stay
3211 Hotel Way, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,479
Stay at the center of all the action at our Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Longview Extended-Stay hotel. All utilities, cable, internet, weekly cleaning service, and commentary breakfast are included in the price.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1210 Cheryl St A
1210 West Cheryl Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1125 sqft
3BD / 2BA Duplex for Lease - Property Id: 99531 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99531 Property Id 99531 (RLNE5847171)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
616 Ruthlynn
616 Ruthlynn Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
616 Ruthlynn Available 07/01/20 3/2/2 LISD Fenced Yard Pet Friendly - 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Updated paint and flooring, granite counter tops, tile showers, wood burning fireplace. Wall oven and gas cooktop.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
168 Jester
168 Jester Circle, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
2/1.5 Pinetree ISD Fenced Yard and Pet Friendly - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath All new paint and flooring, no carpet, washer dryer connections, central heat and air. Yard care provided.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2216 S 12th St
2216 South Twelfth Street, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
Affordable, 3/1/1 - Fantastic Elementary School! - Property Id: 283485 Walking distance to LeTourneau University! Much better option than on-campus housing! Fantastic Elementary Schools! Hudson Elementary is a 10 out of 10.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1719 Julieanna Dr
1719 Julieanna Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1922 sqft
3/2 in Longview with Security System - Property Id: 276806 This property is available for Owner Finance. Contact us for more details. This is a three-bedroom two-bath house with an attached two-car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2704 Fleetwood Dr
2704 Fleetwood Drive, Longview, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Fabulous newly completed remodeled for lease in North Longview!! Directly across from Longview Regional Hospital & close proximity to all of Longview's best shopping and dining yet situated in a very tranquil wooded area.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2202 S 12th St
2202 South Twelfth Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2301 Victory St
2301 Victory Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1213 Douglas St
1213 Douglas Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2402 Smith Dr
2402 Smith Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1319 E Fairmont
1319 East Fairmont Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1652 sqft
Come take a tour at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, and 2 car garage home, located in a well established area of Longview. Home has a large living area, formal dining, good size rooms. Great covered back porch area for morning coffee and more.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2605 George Richey
2605 East George Richey Road, Longview, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2400 sqft
4/2 Fenced Yard and Pet Friendly - 4 bedroom 2 bath Split bedrooms, updated kitchen, large living area. Fenced yard. Pet Friendly Central heat and air. Washer and dryer connections. Storage shed in the back stays.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Kilgore, the median rent is $699 for a studio, $770 for a 1-bedroom, $940 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,227 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kilgore, check out our monthly Kilgore Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Kilgore area include Kilgore College, Stephen F Austin State University, The University of Texas at Tyler, and Tyler Junior College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kilgore from include Tyler, Longview, Nacogdoches, Mount Pleasant, and Marshall.