/
/
grand saline
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:55 AM
6 Apartments for rent in Grand Saline, TX📍
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 E Frank St
112 E Frank St, Grand Saline, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
765 sqft
Nicely Furnished 2-Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 249639 Nicely furnished upstairs apartment in Grand Saline Historic Apartments. Well lighted private entrance with parking and lockable mailbox at stair.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
138 N. MAIN STREET
138 North Main Street, Grand Saline, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1764 sqft
Available 07/01/20 UPSCALE UNFURNISHED LOFT APT DOWNTOWN - Property Id: 6524 Dream apartment with office or store-front option. Down: 1380 sq ft, LR, kitchen, large bath, walk-in closet, laundry, high end appliances.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
288 South
288 South Houston Street, Grand Saline, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
WoodSpring Suites Houston 288 South Medical Center - Extended Stay Hotel in Houston, TX Near Texas Medical Center and Pearland An extended stay hotel, WoodSpring Suites Houston 288 South Medical Center is an excellent choice for medical
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
410 N Saline Street
410 North Saline Street, Grand Saline, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
816 sqft
VERY NICE ONE BEDROOM HOUSE WITH WOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL HEAT & AIR, APPLIANCES, WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS. ONE YEAR LEASE. $400 DEPOSIT. $100 WATER DEPOSIT. $50 APPLICATION FEE. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MONDAY JUNE 13
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1518 N Spring Street
1518 North Spring Street, Grand Saline, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1033 sqft
Quiet community in Grand Saline, 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home ready for you to move in, pet friendly, contact us today to schedule a time to view this home. Three units available for rent.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
917 North Naid Street
917 North Naid Street, Grand Saline, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1392 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath home with great front porch! Close to Grand Saline schools and downtown area. Separate laundry room. Nice sized backyard. 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with great front porch! Close to Grand Saline schools and downtown area.
Results within 10 miles of Grand Saline
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
150 Vz County Road 1104
150 VZ County Road 1104, Van Zandt County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1813 sqft
Country feel 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with 2 Car detached garage located off Highway 19 on VZCR 1104. This property has a Canton Address but is located in Edgewood ISD. Pictures to come.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Grand Saline rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,040.
Some of the colleges located in the Grand Saline area include Eastfield College, Trinity Valley Community College, The University of Texas at Tyler, and Tyler Junior College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Grand Saline from include Mesquite, Tyler, Rockwall, Greenville, and Sulphur Springs.