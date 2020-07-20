All apartments in Travis County
How many bedrooms do you need?
2501 Livenza Place

2501 Livenza Place · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Livenza Place, Travis County, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
pool
tennis court
2501 Livenza Place Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous Travisso Home! - This elegant Toll Brothers, 2 story, Stucco house is in the beautiful hill country neighborhood of Travisso. This gorgeous 4012 sq./ft. home, located in a view abundant cul de sac is offering 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, makes it a wonderful, picturesque place to call home. The desirable open kitchen is accommodated with a center island for eating, and opens to the two-story living room, which includes a modernly sophisticated fireplace. The kitchen then leads to the master bedroom including a beautiful bathroom including a fitting bathtub and a spatial shower. Other highlights include a game room,study and a large porch. Finally, the house is in walking distance to resort style amenities.

(RLNE4776460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Livenza Place have any available units?
2501 Livenza Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 2501 Livenza Place have?
Some of 2501 Livenza Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Livenza Place currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Livenza Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Livenza Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Livenza Place is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Livenza Place offer parking?
No, 2501 Livenza Place does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Livenza Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Livenza Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Livenza Place have a pool?
Yes, 2501 Livenza Place has a pool.
Does 2501 Livenza Place have accessible units?
No, 2501 Livenza Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Livenza Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Livenza Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Livenza Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Livenza Place does not have units with air conditioning.
