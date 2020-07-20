Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse game room pool tennis court

2501 Livenza Place Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous Travisso Home! - This elegant Toll Brothers, 2 story, Stucco house is in the beautiful hill country neighborhood of Travisso. This gorgeous 4012 sq./ft. home, located in a view abundant cul de sac is offering 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, makes it a wonderful, picturesque place to call home. The desirable open kitchen is accommodated with a center island for eating, and opens to the two-story living room, which includes a modernly sophisticated fireplace. The kitchen then leads to the master bedroom including a beautiful bathroom including a fitting bathtub and a spatial shower. Other highlights include a game room,study and a large porch. Finally, the house is in walking distance to resort style amenities.



(RLNE4776460)