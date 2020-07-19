2404 Hunters Green Ct

Amenities
Must See 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath In Gated Steiner Ranch Neighborhood! - *** Tour Video: https://youtu.be/BBWzXxu_6CM ***
Well-appointed home in the prestigious UT Golf Club community of Steiner Ranch! This very exclusive, gated section of Steiner has a 24HR guard for around-the-clock security. Walking distance to the UT Golf Club; ideal for any golf enthusiast. Extensive updates that include; kitchen & bath remodels, wood flooring, custom cabinets, crown molding, outdoor kitchen, landscaping, stone patio/walkway, and pergola.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Steiner Ranch
YEAR BUILT: 2005
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Open Concept Living!
- Gated Community!
- Gourmet Kitchen!
- Spacious Layout!
- Too many upgrades to list!
- Lawncare is provided to tenants!
- Washer and Dryer provided as a courtesy!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable
- Non-refundable pet fee required
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
(RLNE5912749)