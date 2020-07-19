2404 Hunters Green Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Must See 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath In Gated Steiner Ranch Neighborhood! - *** Tour Video: https://youtu.be/BBWzXxu_6CM ***



Well-appointed home in the prestigious UT Golf Club community of Steiner Ranch! This very exclusive, gated section of Steiner has a 24HR guard for around-the-clock security. Walking distance to the UT Golf Club; ideal for any golf enthusiast. Extensive updates that include; kitchen & bath remodels, wood flooring, custom cabinets, crown molding, outdoor kitchen, landscaping, stone patio/walkway, and pergola.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Steiner Ranch

YEAR BUILT: 2005



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Open Concept Living!

- Gated Community!

- Gourmet Kitchen!

- Spacious Layout!

- Too many upgrades to list!

- Lawncare is provided to tenants!

- Washer and Dryer provided as a courtesy!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable

- Non-refundable pet fee required

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5912749)