Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

2404 Hunters Green Ct

2404 Hunters Green Court · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Hunters Green Court, Travis County, TX 78732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Must See 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath In Gated Steiner Ranch Neighborhood! - *** Tour Video: https://youtu.be/BBWzXxu_6CM ***

Well-appointed home in the prestigious UT Golf Club community of Steiner Ranch! This very exclusive, gated section of Steiner has a 24HR guard for around-the-clock security. Walking distance to the UT Golf Club; ideal for any golf enthusiast. Extensive updates that include; kitchen & bath remodels, wood flooring, custom cabinets, crown molding, outdoor kitchen, landscaping, stone patio/walkway, and pergola.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Steiner Ranch
YEAR BUILT: 2005

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Open Concept Living!
- Gated Community!
- Gourmet Kitchen!
- Spacious Layout!
- Too many upgrades to list!
- Lawncare is provided to tenants!
- Washer and Dryer provided as a courtesy!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable
- Non-refundable pet fee required
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5912749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Hunters Green Ct have any available units?
2404 Hunters Green Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 2404 Hunters Green Ct have?
Some of 2404 Hunters Green Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Hunters Green Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Hunters Green Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Hunters Green Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Hunters Green Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Hunters Green Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Hunters Green Ct offers parking.
Does 2404 Hunters Green Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2404 Hunters Green Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Hunters Green Ct have a pool?
No, 2404 Hunters Green Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Hunters Green Ct have accessible units?
No, 2404 Hunters Green Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Hunters Green Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 Hunters Green Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2404 Hunters Green Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2404 Hunters Green Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
