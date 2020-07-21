All apartments in Travis County
14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard
14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard

14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard, Travis County, TX 78660

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Upgraded to perfection, this is a condo that is beyond move in ready. Just a few of the upgrades include: Brushed Nickel Energy Efficient Fans, Brushed Nickel Lighting Fixtures with LED, High Efficiency 1-Piece Dual Flush Toilets, Porcelain Wood Looking Tile Downstairs and Hi-Trac Wood Upstairs, Stainless Steel Appliances, Nest System (Thermostat, Two Security Cameras, 5 Protects), Behr Premium Ultra Stain-Blocking Paint/Colors Throughout House and Granite Counter-tops. You must see this amazing home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard have?
Some of 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
No, 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
