14520 Harris Ridge Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upgraded to perfection, this is a condo that is beyond move in ready. Just a few of the upgrades include: Brushed Nickel Energy Efficient Fans, Brushed Nickel Lighting Fixtures with LED, High Efficiency 1-Piece Dual Flush Toilets, Porcelain Wood Looking Tile Downstairs and Hi-Trac Wood Upstairs, Stainless Steel Appliances, Nest System (Thermostat, Two Security Cameras, 5 Protects), Behr Premium Ultra Stain-Blocking Paint/Colors Throughout House and Granite Counter-tops. You must see this amazing home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.