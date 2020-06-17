All apartments in Travis County
12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive

12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive · (612) 688-6544
Location

12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive, Travis County, TX 78732

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2958 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home for lease in Steiner Ranch. Kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances (includes refrigerator), & breakfast bar. High ceiling in family room w/ fireplace. Master suite has a sitting area (could be an office) and a private bath with two vanities, whirlpool tub, separate shower, & walk-in closet. Upstairs game room. Bedroom 2 w/ walk-in closet & adjacent bath. Bedrooms 3 & 4 share a Jack & Jill bath. Wood laminate flooring, 2" blinds, & covered patio! New carpeting to be installed and all secondary bedrooms have been painted. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). All co-applicants must complete their apps before the application is considered complete and ready to process. Fast & easy application process!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive have any available units?
12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive have?
Some of 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis County.
Does 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive offer parking?
No, 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive has a pool.
Does 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
