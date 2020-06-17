12700 Appaloosa Chase Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home for lease in Steiner Ranch. Kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances (includes refrigerator), & breakfast bar. High ceiling in family room w/ fireplace. Master suite has a sitting area (could be an office) and a private bath with two vanities, whirlpool tub, separate shower, & walk-in closet. Upstairs game room. Bedroom 2 w/ walk-in closet & adjacent bath. Bedrooms 3 & 4 share a Jack & Jill bath. Wood laminate flooring, 2" blinds, & covered patio! New carpeting to be installed and all secondary bedrooms have been painted. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). All co-applicants must complete their apps before the application is considered complete and ready to process. Fast & easy application process!

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home for lease in Steiner Ranch. Kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances (includes refrigerator), & breakfast bar. High ceiling in family room w/ fireplace. Master suite has a sitting area (could be an office) and a private bath with two vanities, whirlpool tub, separate shower, & walk-in closet. Upstairs game room. Bedroom 2 w/ walk-in closet & adjacent bath. Bedrooms 3 & 4 share a Jack & Jill bath. Wood laminate flooring, 2" blinds, & covered patio! New carpeting to be installed and all secondary bedrooms have been painted. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app guidelines). All co-applicants must complete their apps before the application is considered complete and ready to process. Fast & easy application process!