Travis County, TX
1125 Waterfall Ave
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

1125 Waterfall Ave

1125 Waterfall Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1125 Waterfall Ave, Travis County, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
new construction
New Construction Home in Leander - Brand new construction in the Alterra Community. Single level three bedroom, two bath home with open floorplan and high ceilings, indoor utility room, two car attached garage, covered patio and private fenced yard. Great location convenient to restaurants and shopping in booming Leander. Quaint neighborhood with a community playground and in the highly sought after Leander school district. Ready for move in ASAP! Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Waterfall Ave have any available units?
1125 Waterfall Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 1125 Waterfall Ave have?
Some of 1125 Waterfall Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Waterfall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Waterfall Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Waterfall Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Waterfall Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Waterfall Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Waterfall Ave offers parking.
Does 1125 Waterfall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Waterfall Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Waterfall Ave have a pool?
No, 1125 Waterfall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Waterfall Ave have accessible units?
No, 1125 Waterfall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Waterfall Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 Waterfall Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Waterfall Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 Waterfall Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
