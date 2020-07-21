1125 Waterfall Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction garage playground

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage new construction

New Construction Home in Leander - Brand new construction in the Alterra Community. Single level three bedroom, two bath home with open floorplan and high ceilings, indoor utility room, two car attached garage, covered patio and private fenced yard. Great location convenient to restaurants and shopping in booming Leander. Quaint neighborhood with a community playground and in the highly sought after Leander school district. Ready for move in ASAP! Pets negotiable with additional deposit.



(RLNE5427366)