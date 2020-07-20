Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 2-Story home with open concept floor plan! Kitchen is perfect for entertaining! The generous master bedroom suite includes an oversized shower and huge walk-in closet. Nice formal dining room and game room! Backyard opens to green space. Must see!



**Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/-E_5XWInDpY **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing

YEAR BUILT: 2018



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Never lived in home!

- Great school district

- Lots of natural light - open layout

- Great community with easy access to freeway



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/10709-mule-train-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.