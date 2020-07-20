All apartments in Travis County
Travis County, TX
10709 Mule Train Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10709 Mule Train Drive

10709 Mule Train Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10709 Mule Train Dr, Travis County, TX 78754

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Lovely 2-Story home with open concept floor plan! Kitchen is perfect for entertaining! The generous master bedroom suite includes an oversized shower and huge walk-in closet. Nice formal dining room and game room! Backyard opens to green space. Must see!

**Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/-E_5XWInDpY **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing
YEAR BUILT: 2018

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Never lived in home!
- Great school district
- Lots of natural light - open layout
- Great community with easy access to freeway

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/10709-mule-train-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10709 Mule Train Drive have any available units?
10709 Mule Train Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 10709 Mule Train Drive have?
Some of 10709 Mule Train Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10709 Mule Train Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10709 Mule Train Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10709 Mule Train Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10709 Mule Train Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10709 Mule Train Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10709 Mule Train Drive offers parking.
Does 10709 Mule Train Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10709 Mule Train Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10709 Mule Train Drive have a pool?
No, 10709 Mule Train Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10709 Mule Train Drive have accessible units?
No, 10709 Mule Train Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10709 Mule Train Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10709 Mule Train Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10709 Mule Train Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10709 Mule Train Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
