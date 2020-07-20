Amenities
Lovely 2-Story home with open concept floor plan! Kitchen is perfect for entertaining! The generous master bedroom suite includes an oversized shower and huge walk-in closet. Nice formal dining room and game room! Backyard opens to green space. Must see!
**Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/-E_5XWInDpY **
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing
YEAR BUILT: 2018
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Never lived in home!
- Great school district
- Lots of natural light - open layout
- Great community with easy access to freeway
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/10709-mule-train-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.