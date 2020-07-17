Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

10620 Speedwagon Run Available 08/10/20 New/Never Lived in 4bd/2ba Home in Austin! Mintues from Samsung & 35! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE. WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS AND HAVE A VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE.



**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/p6kIXGPfpus **



A spacious one-story floorplan with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. State of the art kitchen with granite countertops and gas appliances; oversized shower, and generous walk-in closet. Community Pool for the hot summer days! Minutes from Samsung & I-35 makes for easy commute and convenient to shopping & entertainment.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing

YEAR BUILT: 2018



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Newly built home - never lived in

- Manor school district

- Lots of natural light

- Open floor plan

- Minutes from I-35



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable

- Non-refundable pet fee required

- No Smoking On Property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5914439)