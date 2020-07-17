All apartments in Travis County
Find more places like 10620 Speedwagon Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis County, TX
/
10620 Speedwagon Run
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

10620 Speedwagon Run

10620 Speedwagon Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10620 Speedwagon Run, Travis County, TX 78754

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
10620 Speedwagon Run Available 08/10/20 New/Never Lived in 4bd/2ba Home in Austin! Mintues from Samsung & 35! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE. WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS AND HAVE A VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE.

**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/p6kIXGPfpus **

A spacious one-story floorplan with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. State of the art kitchen with granite countertops and gas appliances; oversized shower, and generous walk-in closet. Community Pool for the hot summer days! Minutes from Samsung & I-35 makes for easy commute and convenient to shopping & entertainment.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing
YEAR BUILT: 2018

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Newly built home - never lived in
- Manor school district
- Lots of natural light
- Open floor plan
- Minutes from I-35

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable
- Non-refundable pet fee required
- No Smoking On Property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5914439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10620 Speedwagon Run have any available units?
10620 Speedwagon Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 10620 Speedwagon Run have?
Some of 10620 Speedwagon Run's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10620 Speedwagon Run currently offering any rent specials?
10620 Speedwagon Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10620 Speedwagon Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 10620 Speedwagon Run is pet friendly.
Does 10620 Speedwagon Run offer parking?
Yes, 10620 Speedwagon Run offers parking.
Does 10620 Speedwagon Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10620 Speedwagon Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10620 Speedwagon Run have a pool?
Yes, 10620 Speedwagon Run has a pool.
Does 10620 Speedwagon Run have accessible units?
No, 10620 Speedwagon Run does not have accessible units.
Does 10620 Speedwagon Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 10620 Speedwagon Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10620 Speedwagon Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10620 Speedwagon Run has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vibe
1070 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
AMLI 5350
5350 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Penthouse
1801 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Radius on Grove
2301 Grove Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Delwood Station
1230 E 38th 1/2 St
Austin, TX 78722
IMT @ The Domain
3001 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXLago Vista, TXLakeway, TXTaylor, TXManor, TXBrushy Creek, TXHutto, TX
Bee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXBuda, TXHornsby Bend, TXBastrop, TXWimberley, TXCanyon Lake, TXBurnet, TXMarble Falls, TXLockhart, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXKingsland, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University