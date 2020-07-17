Amenities
10620 Speedwagon Run Available 08/10/20 New/Never Lived in 4bd/2ba Home in Austin! Mintues from Samsung & 35! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE. WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS AND HAVE A VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE.
**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/p6kIXGPfpus **
A spacious one-story floorplan with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. State of the art kitchen with granite countertops and gas appliances; oversized shower, and generous walk-in closet. Community Pool for the hot summer days! Minutes from Samsung & I-35 makes for easy commute and convenient to shopping & entertainment.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing
YEAR BUILT: 2018
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Newly built home - never lived in
- Manor school district
- Lots of natural light
- Open floor plan
- Minutes from I-35
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable
- Non-refundable pet fee required
- No Smoking On Property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
(RLNE5914439)