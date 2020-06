26006 LAME BEAVER

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

SPECTACULAR HOME! PARK LIKE SETTING WITH OVER 30 LIVE OAKS. PRIVATE CUL DE SAC LOCATION. BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH NUMEROUS WINDOWS FOR LIGHT FILLED ROOMS. PLANTATION SHUTTERS, ARCHED ENTRYS, CENTRAL VAC, JUST DELIGHTFUL. ACTUALLY CLOSE TO SHOPPING, 281 YET PEACEFUL AND TRANQUIL. ESCAPE TO HOME FOR PEACE OF MIND! LIVING RM COULD EASILY BE STUDY/OFFICE...YOUR CHOICE,ONE & SAME LVRM/STUDY/OFFICE 13 X 9. NO PETS! REDUCED TO $1995 NO PETS! IF PROSPECTIVE REQUEST ONE PET EXEMPTION AND GRANTED,THEN $100 MORE IN RENT ($2095). PET DEPOSIT $500 NON REFUNDABLE.