Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Seller financing offered. Stunning 5 bed/ 4 bath 3429 sf home on a GREENBELT in gated Mountain Lodge in the very last street in a gated community. Fresh paint inside and out! Pretty laminate wood flooring in dining, hallways & bedrooms. Ceramic tile in bathrooms, and kitchen and foyer. New garage door, updated backyard covered patio, and NEW ROOF, and gutters. Tons of neighbhorhood amenities.