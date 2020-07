Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1 story home in gated Lookout Canyon Creek-Laminate flooring in family-dining & study High ceilings lots of windows & crown molding. Island kitchen with tile floors and stainless steel appliances opens to spacious Family room- 3 bedrooms plus a study-master bedroom on one side of home for privacy-master bath has double vanity-separate tub/shower. Enjoy the covered patio & flag stone patio Owner will have front door repaired