9 E Willowwood Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Town Home Updated in Convenient Location IN The Woodlands! You will be impressed! Granite Counter tops through out, Wood and Tile Floors, Granite Kitchen with Stainless Appliances including Gas Range and Refrigerator. Open to Living Room with Breakfast Bar. Corner Gas Fireplace and great views of rear fenced yard and deck! Half bath located downstairs with updated vanity. Master Suite with Large Tub and Shower Upstairs. Nice Closet and Ceiling Fan with Wood Flooring in Master. No Carpet in this lovely home! Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator INCLUDED!