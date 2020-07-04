8 N Autumnwood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Kitchen Countertops will be replaced with granite or quartz in the next few weeks. Completely UPDATED! HARDWOOD floors throughout, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES including fridge, new light fixtures & CEILING FANS in all rooms & back PATIO. Automatic SPRINKLER SYSTEM, wide OPEN FLOOR PLAN, breakfast bar, SOARING CEILINGS, quiet & peaceful location! Perfect for commuters right off Gorgans Mill QUICK ACCESS TO 45, walking distance to The Woodlands' greatest amenities; WDS Country Club & Resort (across street) & Woodlands town center minutes away!