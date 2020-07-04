8 N Autumnwood Way

Amenities
Kitchen Countertops will be replaced with granite or quartz in the next few weeks. Completely UPDATED! HARDWOOD floors throughout, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES including fridge, new light fixtures & CEILING FANS in all rooms & back PATIO. Automatic SPRINKLER SYSTEM, wide OPEN FLOOR PLAN, breakfast bar, SOARING CEILINGS, quiet & peaceful location! Perfect for commuters right off Gorgans Mill QUICK ACCESS TO 45, walking distance to The Woodlands' greatest amenities; WDS Country Club & Resort (across street) & Woodlands town center minutes away!