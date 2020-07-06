71 W Indian Sage Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Never leased before well-maintained 4/2.5/2 home located on a cul-de-sac lot with a fully fenced HUGE yard with sprinkler system & air conditioned sunroom. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a two story foyer which opens onto a large family room with wood laminate flooring, abundant windows, wood blinds, ceiling fan & brick gas log fireplace & the dining room/study off the kitchen with the same features. The kitchen has NEW stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator & granite counters. The home also includes a brand NEW washer & dryer. Upstairs you find the large master bedroom & en-suite bath complete with separate tub & shower, granite counters & spacious walk-in closet. Wood laminate flooring covers all upstairs. Galatas Elementary. Walk to neighborhood park. No smokers. Pets limited to 2, each s insurance for full lease term at move in. Minimum credit score of 600 per applicant. Immediate move-in.