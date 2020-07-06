All apartments in The Woodlands
71 W Indian Sage Circle
Last updated June 28 2019 at 5:32 PM

71 W Indian Sage Circle

71 West Indian Sage Circle · No Longer Available
Location

71 West Indian Sage Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Never leased before well-maintained 4/2.5/2 home located on a cul-de-sac lot with a fully fenced HUGE yard with sprinkler system & air conditioned sunroom. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a two story foyer which opens onto a large family room with wood laminate flooring, abundant windows, wood blinds, ceiling fan & brick gas log fireplace & the dining room/study off the kitchen with the same features. The kitchen has NEW stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator & granite counters. The home also includes a brand NEW washer & dryer. Upstairs you find the large master bedroom & en-suite bath complete with separate tub & shower, granite counters & spacious walk-in closet. Wood laminate flooring covers all upstairs. Galatas Elementary. Walk to neighborhood park. No smokers. Pets limited to 2, each s insurance for full lease term at move in. Minimum credit score of 600 per applicant. Immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 W Indian Sage Circle have any available units?
71 W Indian Sage Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 71 W Indian Sage Circle have?
Some of 71 W Indian Sage Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 W Indian Sage Circle currently offering any rent specials?
71 W Indian Sage Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 W Indian Sage Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 W Indian Sage Circle is pet friendly.
Does 71 W Indian Sage Circle offer parking?
Yes, 71 W Indian Sage Circle offers parking.
Does 71 W Indian Sage Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 W Indian Sage Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 W Indian Sage Circle have a pool?
No, 71 W Indian Sage Circle does not have a pool.
Does 71 W Indian Sage Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 71 W Indian Sage Circle has accessible units.
Does 71 W Indian Sage Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 W Indian Sage Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 W Indian Sage Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 71 W Indian Sage Circle has units with air conditioning.

