The Woodlands, TX
7 Wild Orchid Court
Last updated August 7 2019 at 1:32 PM

7 Wild Orchid Court

7 Wild Orchid Court · No Longer Available
The Woodlands
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

7 Wild Orchid Court, The Woodlands, TX 77385
Harper's Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Stunning Energy Star Plantation Melrose plan with bricked front porch offered in a wonderful cul de sac location with over-sized lot. Meticulously maintained with quality upgrades throughout, hardwood floors in the entry, master bedroom, dining and family room, Island kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, 42'' cherry cabinets, tile floors in the kitchen, breakfast and baths, decorator window coverings. The huge backyard offers a flagstone patio, lush landscaping and privacy. NO upfront Security Deposit w/approved credit! Bonus amenity includes air filter delivered to your front door! NO upfront pest fees or deposit!!! Close to The Woodlands Mall, dinning and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Wild Orchid Court have any available units?
7 Wild Orchid Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 7 Wild Orchid Court have?
Some of 7 Wild Orchid Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Wild Orchid Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 Wild Orchid Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Wild Orchid Court pet-friendly?
No, 7 Wild Orchid Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 7 Wild Orchid Court offer parking?
No, 7 Wild Orchid Court does not offer parking.
Does 7 Wild Orchid Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Wild Orchid Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Wild Orchid Court have a pool?
Yes, 7 Wild Orchid Court has a pool.
Does 7 Wild Orchid Court have accessible units?
No, 7 Wild Orchid Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Wild Orchid Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Wild Orchid Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Wild Orchid Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Wild Orchid Court does not have units with air conditioning.

