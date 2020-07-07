7 Wild Orchid Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Stunning Energy Star Plantation Melrose plan with bricked front porch offered in a wonderful cul de sac location with over-sized lot. Meticulously maintained with quality upgrades throughout, hardwood floors in the entry, master bedroom, dining and family room, Island kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, 42'' cherry cabinets, tile floors in the kitchen, breakfast and baths, decorator window coverings. The huge backyard offers a flagstone patio, lush landscaping and privacy. NO upfront Security Deposit w/approved credit! Bonus amenity includes air filter delivered to your front door! NO upfront pest fees or deposit!!! Close to The Woodlands Mall, dinning and entertainment!