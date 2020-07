Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

Rare 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome with easy access to everything in The Woodlands. Master plus one other bedroom downstairs. One bedroom/one full bath upstairs. Large kitchen with breakfast bar opens to family room. Corian countertops. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. New carpet just installed.