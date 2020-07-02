6 Timberstar St

Amenities

This GORGEOUS 3/2.5 Town-home for lease in Alden Bridge! This open floor plan is in impeccable condition! All bedrooms up w/beautiful wood laminate flooring! Huge master suite with sitting area and WIC! Master bath with separate tub and shower plus double vanity. Spacious living room with gas log fireplace. Nice size kitchen with sitting bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space for storage. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included! Recent interior paint! Ceiling fans throughout! Fenced back yard w/patio fabulous for entertaining! Lawn maintenance INCLUDED and maintained by HOA! Pets on case-by-case basis with NO upfront pet deposit! Zoned to exemplary schools, easy access to I-45, and close to the Exxon campus! Apply for NO upfront security deposit and LEASE this home TODAY! Hurry and Schedule a Self Tour at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/858146?source=marketing or CALL 888-659-9596 (Property# 858146).