Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6 Davis Cottage Court

6 Davis Cottage Court · No Longer Available
Location

6 Davis Cottage Court, The Woodlands, TX 77385
Harper's Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very spacious single story home in a beautiful neighborhood! Apprx. 2280 sq. ft living area consisting of 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining with chandelier, formal living room, den, double-sided fireplace and lots of storage! New roof and new A/C unit. Entry and dining have wood flooring, tile in wet areas of home. Fenced backyard and 2-car garage.Owner in process of equipping with new washer and dryer. Refrigerator included. Yard maintenance provided. Great access to amenities of The Woodlands, doctors and hospitals, dining and shopping. Within 5 miles of Conroe or 20 miles of downtown Houston. Easy trip to Bush Intercontinental Airport. Cul-de-sac street and close to park areas. Great Woodlands schools and Lone Star College. No flooding at all. Move-in ready, come see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Davis Cottage Court have any available units?
6 Davis Cottage Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 6 Davis Cottage Court have?
Some of 6 Davis Cottage Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Davis Cottage Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 Davis Cottage Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Davis Cottage Court pet-friendly?
No, 6 Davis Cottage Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 6 Davis Cottage Court offer parking?
Yes, 6 Davis Cottage Court offers parking.
Does 6 Davis Cottage Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Davis Cottage Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Davis Cottage Court have a pool?
No, 6 Davis Cottage Court does not have a pool.
Does 6 Davis Cottage Court have accessible units?
No, 6 Davis Cottage Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Davis Cottage Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Davis Cottage Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Davis Cottage Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Davis Cottage Court has units with air conditioning.

