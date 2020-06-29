6 Davis Cottage Court

Amenities
Very spacious single story home in a beautiful neighborhood! Apprx. 2280 sq. ft living area consisting of 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining with chandelier, formal living room, den, double-sided fireplace and lots of storage! New roof and new A/C unit. Entry and dining have wood flooring, tile in wet areas of home. Fenced backyard and 2-car garage.Owner in process of equipping with new washer and dryer. Refrigerator included. Yard maintenance provided. Great access to amenities of The Woodlands, doctors and hospitals, dining and shopping. Within 5 miles of Conroe or 20 miles of downtown Houston. Easy trip to Bush Intercontinental Airport. Cul-de-sac street and close to park areas. Great Woodlands schools and Lone Star College. No flooding at all. Move-in ready, come see for yourself.