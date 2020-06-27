59 East Wading Pond Circle

Amenities
This 2 Story Gorgeous Home With High Ceilings Was Built in 2014, Master bedroom is downstairs, with a Huge Master Bath, Double sinks, Standing Shower and Jacuzzi. All appliances are included, Stainless still Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Upstairs Have a Nice Game-room, Media Room, 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms.
Don't like the colors? No worries, we will paint the walls before you move-in.
There is an office/study right by the front door, Cheerful formal Dinning room is next to that. Modern Island Kitchen With Bay-Windowed Breakfast Area and it overlooks the delightful charming living room. Full Wall Stone Fireplace, Window Wall That Brings The Beauty Of Outdoors Inside.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,440, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,440, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.