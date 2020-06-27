All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:30 PM

59 East Wading Pond Circle

59 East Wading Pond Circle · No Longer Available
Location

59 East Wading Pond Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77375
Creekside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This 2 Story Gorgeous Home With High Ceilings Was Built in 2014, Master bedroom is downstairs, with a Huge Master Bath, Double sinks, Standing Shower and Jacuzzi. All appliances are included, Stainless still Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Upstairs Have a Nice Game-room, Media Room, 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms.
Don't like the colors? No worries, we will paint the walls before you move-in.
There is an office/study right by the front door, Cheerful formal Dinning room is next to that. Modern Island Kitchen With Bay-Windowed Breakfast Area and it overlooks the delightful charming living room. Full Wall Stone Fireplace, Window Wall That Brings The Beauty Of Outdoors Inside.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,440, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,440, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 East Wading Pond Circle have any available units?
59 East Wading Pond Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 59 East Wading Pond Circle have?
Some of 59 East Wading Pond Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 East Wading Pond Circle currently offering any rent specials?
59 East Wading Pond Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 East Wading Pond Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 East Wading Pond Circle is pet friendly.
Does 59 East Wading Pond Circle offer parking?
No, 59 East Wading Pond Circle does not offer parking.
Does 59 East Wading Pond Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 East Wading Pond Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 East Wading Pond Circle have a pool?
No, 59 East Wading Pond Circle does not have a pool.
Does 59 East Wading Pond Circle have accessible units?
No, 59 East Wading Pond Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 59 East Wading Pond Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 East Wading Pond Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 East Wading Pond Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 East Wading Pond Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

