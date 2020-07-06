All apartments in The Woodlands
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
54 S Circlewood Glen
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

54 S Circlewood Glen

54 S Circlewood Gln · No Longer Available
Location

54 S Circlewood Gln, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom home in Panther Creek and walking distance from 2 parks! This beautiful home has nearly 30K in recent updates. The kitchen was updated in 2017 with new granite countertops, light fixture, full size hammered copper apron sink, travertine backsplash, soft-close cabinetry, crown molding, SS appliances, brushed bronze hardware, & copper light plates. In 2017, new granite in bathroom, new chandelier in dining room, & new automatic garage door. In 2018, air duct system in attic was completely replaced & new wooden fence installed. Nice backyard with mature trees and a deck perfect for al fresco dining. Zoned to the prestigious Conroe ISD and conveniently located. Come check out this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 S Circlewood Glen have any available units?
54 S Circlewood Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 54 S Circlewood Glen have?
Some of 54 S Circlewood Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 S Circlewood Glen currently offering any rent specials?
54 S Circlewood Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 S Circlewood Glen pet-friendly?
No, 54 S Circlewood Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 54 S Circlewood Glen offer parking?
Yes, 54 S Circlewood Glen offers parking.
Does 54 S Circlewood Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 S Circlewood Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 S Circlewood Glen have a pool?
No, 54 S Circlewood Glen does not have a pool.
Does 54 S Circlewood Glen have accessible units?
Yes, 54 S Circlewood Glen has accessible units.
Does 54 S Circlewood Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 S Circlewood Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 S Circlewood Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 S Circlewood Glen does not have units with air conditioning.

