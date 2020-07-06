54 S Circlewood Glen

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom home in Panther Creek and walking distance from 2 parks! This beautiful home has nearly 30K in recent updates. The kitchen was updated in 2017 with new granite countertops, light fixture, full size hammered copper apron sink, travertine backsplash, soft-close cabinetry, crown molding, SS appliances, brushed bronze hardware, & copper light plates. In 2017, new granite in bathroom, new chandelier in dining room, & new automatic garage door. In 2018, air duct system in attic was completely replaced & new wooden fence installed. Nice backyard with mature trees and a deck perfect for al fresco dining. Zoned to the prestigious Conroe ISD and conveniently located. Come check out this home!