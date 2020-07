Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Lovely Town Home in The Woodlands, tastefully updated with Granite, Stainless and neutral colors through out. Enjoy a private fenced back yard and patio deck. Gas Cooking with Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer Included! Tile Flooring and Updated Bathrooms with Granite Counter Tops. All Bedrooms have Ceiling Fans. Convenient to Woodlands Amenities. Not far from McCullough Jr. High. Quiet area and nice neighbors.