Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful Darling home with lots of upgrades and very well maintained. Convenient 1.5 story with an open concept on the main area. Game room upstairs has a full bath and could be used as a 4th bedroom. Amazing location, walking distance to elementary school and main creekside park. Lake view on the opposite side of the street. Lots of privacy, backs to a reserve with many trees. CEE