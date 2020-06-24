47 Bitterwood Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Panther Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous landscaped yard with no back neighbors a deck and very large back yard. Very private and great for entertaining. This home features a view with a split floor plan with tile floors. Breakfast bar in the Kitchen. A great deck can be accessed from the living room. The home has recent siding and exterior paint. This home is amazing! Call Today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 47 Bitterwood Circle have any available units?
47 Bitterwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 47 Bitterwood Circle have?
Some of 47 Bitterwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Bitterwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
47 Bitterwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.