Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:52 PM

47 Bitterwood Circle

47 Bitterwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

47 Bitterwood Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous landscaped yard with no back neighbors a deck and very large back yard. Very private and great for entertaining. This home features a view with a split floor plan with tile floors. Breakfast bar in the Kitchen. A great deck can be accessed from the living room. The home has recent siding and exterior paint. This home is amazing! Call Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Bitterwood Circle have any available units?
47 Bitterwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 47 Bitterwood Circle have?
Some of 47 Bitterwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Bitterwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
47 Bitterwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Bitterwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 47 Bitterwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 47 Bitterwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 47 Bitterwood Circle offers parking.
Does 47 Bitterwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Bitterwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Bitterwood Circle have a pool?
No, 47 Bitterwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 47 Bitterwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 47 Bitterwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Bitterwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Bitterwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Bitterwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Bitterwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

