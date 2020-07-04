All apartments in The Woodlands
46 N Deerfoot Circle
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:09 PM

46 N Deerfoot Circle

46 North Deerfoot Circle · No Longer Available
Location

46 North Deerfoot Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location! Newly rehabbed and spacious one story home, that is move in ready! New floors, carpet, baths with marble counter tops, interior paint with neutral color palette through out. Kitchen with granite counter tops, has tons of counter space. Home features a nice open concept, formal dining room and breakfast room in the kitchen. Very large Master bedroom suite with a private sitting area. Walking distance to The Woodlands Mall, Market Street and all of the good things Woodlands has to offer. Two minutes away from I-45. Zoned to the highly acclaimed Woodlands schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 N Deerfoot Circle have any available units?
46 N Deerfoot Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 46 N Deerfoot Circle have?
Some of 46 N Deerfoot Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 N Deerfoot Circle currently offering any rent specials?
46 N Deerfoot Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 N Deerfoot Circle pet-friendly?
No, 46 N Deerfoot Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 46 N Deerfoot Circle offer parking?
Yes, 46 N Deerfoot Circle offers parking.
Does 46 N Deerfoot Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 N Deerfoot Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 N Deerfoot Circle have a pool?
No, 46 N Deerfoot Circle does not have a pool.
Does 46 N Deerfoot Circle have accessible units?
No, 46 N Deerfoot Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 46 N Deerfoot Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 N Deerfoot Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 N Deerfoot Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 N Deerfoot Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

