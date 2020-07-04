46 N Deerfoot Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location! Newly rehabbed and spacious one story home, that is move in ready! New floors, carpet, baths with marble counter tops, interior paint with neutral color palette through out. Kitchen with granite counter tops, has tons of counter space. Home features a nice open concept, formal dining room and breakfast room in the kitchen. Very large Master bedroom suite with a private sitting area. Walking distance to The Woodlands Mall, Market Street and all of the good things Woodlands has to offer. Two minutes away from I-45. Zoned to the highly acclaimed Woodlands schools.