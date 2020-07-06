41 N Cypress Pine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

LEASE APPLICANT HAS BEEN ACCEPTED Tastefully upgraded with so many modern aesthetic touches! Brand New Duct Work, Brand New Water Heater, New roof 2018, New A/C 2017, New siding 2017, New kitchen appliances, new granite counter-tops, backsplash and custom cabinets in the kitchen. Both bathrooms have been updated with double sinks, granite counter-tops, freshly tiled showers with built-in shower shelving and new bathroom fixtures. New garage door and openers, new flooring throughout including wood, tile and brand new carpet! Fresh paint throughout and you will love the neutral colors making this home truly turn-key ready! The seller has also added feature walls and redone the fireplace surrounds and also added decorative trim throughout. You won't have to do a thing! You will love bringing your friends and family home to this beautiful setting all just minutes from 1-45, Town Center, neighborhood parks and pools, great restaurants, excellent schools and so much more!