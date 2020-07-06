All apartments in The Woodlands
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
38 N Wilde Yaupon
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:40 PM

38 N Wilde Yaupon

38 North Wilde Yaupon Court · No Longer Available
Location

38 North Wilde Yaupon Court, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Indian Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 12/15/19 So much to love! Updated 3 BR "Treehouse" model - Property Id: 169518

There is so much to love about this 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in the desirable Trace Creek neighborhood. Highly sought-after layout affectionately referred to by locals as a Treehouse model. The kitchen, living room, and Master bedroom are all on the second floor, so most of your daily life is spent up in the trees surrounded by light and greenery. This home exudes warmth, hospitality, and friendliness.

Some of the highlights of the house include:
-Totally updated interiors with new floors, trim, and paint throughout
-Large, open kitchen with lots of counter space and storage, bar, and breakfast room
-3 spacious bedrooms and lots of open living space
-Updated bathrooms with freestanding vanities
-Large raised front porch with rocking chairs
-Screened-in shaded balcony for cool, bug-free summers
-Open-air dining patio with strung lights for evenings with European ambiance
-Large two-car garage with workshop area for any DIY project

Open to leasing empty or semi-furnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169518
Property Id 169518

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5385838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 N Wilde Yaupon have any available units?
38 N Wilde Yaupon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 38 N Wilde Yaupon have?
Some of 38 N Wilde Yaupon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 N Wilde Yaupon currently offering any rent specials?
38 N Wilde Yaupon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 N Wilde Yaupon pet-friendly?
No, 38 N Wilde Yaupon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 38 N Wilde Yaupon offer parking?
Yes, 38 N Wilde Yaupon offers parking.
Does 38 N Wilde Yaupon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 N Wilde Yaupon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 N Wilde Yaupon have a pool?
No, 38 N Wilde Yaupon does not have a pool.
Does 38 N Wilde Yaupon have accessible units?
No, 38 N Wilde Yaupon does not have accessible units.
Does 38 N Wilde Yaupon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 N Wilde Yaupon has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 N Wilde Yaupon have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 N Wilde Yaupon does not have units with air conditioning.

