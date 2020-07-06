38 N Wilde Yaupon

Amenities

Available 12/15/19 So much to love! Updated 3 BR "Treehouse" model - Property Id: 169518



There is so much to love about this 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in the desirable Trace Creek neighborhood. Highly sought-after layout affectionately referred to by locals as a Treehouse model. The kitchen, living room, and Master bedroom are all on the second floor, so most of your daily life is spent up in the trees surrounded by light and greenery. This home exudes warmth, hospitality, and friendliness.



Some of the highlights of the house include:

-Totally updated interiors with new floors, trim, and paint throughout

-Large, open kitchen with lots of counter space and storage, bar, and breakfast room

-3 spacious bedrooms and lots of open living space

-Updated bathrooms with freestanding vanities

-Large raised front porch with rocking chairs

-Screened-in shaded balcony for cool, bug-free summers

-Open-air dining patio with strung lights for evenings with European ambiance

-Large two-car garage with workshop area for any DIY project



Open to leasing empty or semi-furnished.

Property Id 169518



No Pets Allowed



