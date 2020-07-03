31 Baylark Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

Amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home for lease on nearly half acre cul-de-sac lot with pool and 3 car garage in Alden Bridge! Zoned to exemplary schools and close to parks, restaurants, and shopping. Still putting finishing touches on extensive renovations and updates. Open floorplan features formal dining & living, updated kitchen with granite counters, new stainless steel appliances including gas cook top and double oven, and large family room with gas log fireplace. Private downstairs master suite with walk-in double shower and huge closet. Awesome game room and bar upstairs, along with 3 large secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large back patio/deck to enjoy the sparkling pool with waterfall. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included.