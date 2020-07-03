All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 31 Baylark Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
31 Baylark Place
Last updated August 14 2019 at 6:29 PM

31 Baylark Place

31 Baylark Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

31 Baylark Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home for lease on nearly half acre cul-de-sac lot with pool and 3 car garage in Alden Bridge! Zoned to exemplary schools and close to parks, restaurants, and shopping. Still putting finishing touches on extensive renovations and updates. Open floorplan features formal dining & living, updated kitchen with granite counters, new stainless steel appliances including gas cook top and double oven, and large family room with gas log fireplace. Private downstairs master suite with walk-in double shower and huge closet. Awesome game room and bar upstairs, along with 3 large secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large back patio/deck to enjoy the sparkling pool with waterfall. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Baylark Place have any available units?
31 Baylark Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 31 Baylark Place have?
Some of 31 Baylark Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Baylark Place currently offering any rent specials?
31 Baylark Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Baylark Place pet-friendly?
No, 31 Baylark Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 31 Baylark Place offer parking?
Yes, 31 Baylark Place offers parking.
Does 31 Baylark Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Baylark Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Baylark Place have a pool?
Yes, 31 Baylark Place has a pool.
Does 31 Baylark Place have accessible units?
Yes, 31 Baylark Place has accessible units.
Does 31 Baylark Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Baylark Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Baylark Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Baylark Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College