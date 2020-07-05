All apartments in The Woodlands
3011 N Millbend Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:24 PM

3011 N Millbend Drive

3011 North Millbend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3011 North Millbend Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home nestled in the woods of Grogans Mill, adjacent to the Woodlands Golf Course and a short walk away to shopping, restaurants, Market Place and more amenities! Right around the corner to The Woodlands CC Resort.Great curb appeal and the newly replaced large windows provide lots of light and brightness to flow throughout this well kept home plus a wonderful view towards the yard. Freshly painted kitchen cabinetry with island offers plenty of storage and counterspace. New wood-grain tiles in the entryway and kitchen give that very clean look. Master's retreat is spacious and has a newly renovated master bathroom. All bedrooms are upstairs. This is a MUST SEE home if you are looking to lease in a great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 N Millbend Drive have any available units?
3011 N Millbend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 3011 N Millbend Drive have?
Some of 3011 N Millbend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 N Millbend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3011 N Millbend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 N Millbend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3011 N Millbend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 3011 N Millbend Drive offer parking?
No, 3011 N Millbend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3011 N Millbend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3011 N Millbend Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 N Millbend Drive have a pool?
No, 3011 N Millbend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3011 N Millbend Drive have accessible units?
No, 3011 N Millbend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 N Millbend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 N Millbend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3011 N Millbend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3011 N Millbend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

