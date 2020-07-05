3011 N Millbend Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home nestled in the woods of Grogans Mill, adjacent to the Woodlands Golf Course and a short walk away to shopping, restaurants, Market Place and more amenities! Right around the corner to The Woodlands CC Resort.Great curb appeal and the newly replaced large windows provide lots of light and brightness to flow throughout this well kept home plus a wonderful view towards the yard. Freshly painted kitchen cabinetry with island offers plenty of storage and counterspace. New wood-grain tiles in the entryway and kitchen give that very clean look. Master's retreat is spacious and has a newly renovated master bathroom. All bedrooms are upstairs. This is a MUST SEE home if you are looking to lease in a great location!