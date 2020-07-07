3 Thicket Grove Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage

If you are looking for an upgraded, one-story home zoned for the Woodlands schools....Look NO MORE! From the ceilings to the floors this home is a GEM! This home has NO carpet. Laminate and Floor floors throughout the home. Nicely updated kitchen with granite countertops and updated backsplash. A nice size walk-in pantry that will not disappoint & stainless steel appliances will impress you. Gorgeously redone master suite bathroom features new cabinetry, new toilet, and an updated shower that features a waterfall backsplash! Located in one of the Woodlands' most desired neighborhoods of Harpers Landing, this home features a huge backyard, covered patio and it is nicely appointed at the end of a cul-de-sac! The community features a park, dog park, pool & a skate park just to name a few of its amenities. Easy access to I 45, all of the Woodlands amenities and hospitals and a short commute to the new Exxon campus. Also for sale!