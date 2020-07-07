All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

3 Thicket Grove Place

3 Thicket Grove Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3 Thicket Grove Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77385
Harper's Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
If you are looking for an upgraded, one-story home zoned for the Woodlands schools....Look NO MORE! From the ceilings to the floors this home is a GEM! This home has NO carpet. Laminate and Floor floors throughout the home. Nicely updated kitchen with granite countertops and updated backsplash. A nice size walk-in pantry that will not disappoint & stainless steel appliances will impress you. Gorgeously redone master suite bathroom features new cabinetry, new toilet, and an updated shower that features a waterfall backsplash! Located in one of the Woodlands' most desired neighborhoods of Harpers Landing, this home features a huge backyard, covered patio and it is nicely appointed at the end of a cul-de-sac! The community features a park, dog park, pool & a skate park just to name a few of its amenities. Easy access to I 45, all of the Woodlands amenities and hospitals and a short commute to the new Exxon campus. Also for sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Thicket Grove Place have any available units?
3 Thicket Grove Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 3 Thicket Grove Place have?
Some of 3 Thicket Grove Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Thicket Grove Place currently offering any rent specials?
3 Thicket Grove Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Thicket Grove Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Thicket Grove Place is pet friendly.
Does 3 Thicket Grove Place offer parking?
Yes, 3 Thicket Grove Place offers parking.
Does 3 Thicket Grove Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Thicket Grove Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Thicket Grove Place have a pool?
Yes, 3 Thicket Grove Place has a pool.
Does 3 Thicket Grove Place have accessible units?
No, 3 Thicket Grove Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Thicket Grove Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Thicket Grove Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Thicket Grove Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Thicket Grove Place does not have units with air conditioning.

