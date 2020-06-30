All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:05 PM

26 Whitekirk Place

Location

26 Whitekirk Place, The Woodlands, TX 77354
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Stone Elevation 3/2.5 Townhome on a Quite Cul-de-sac. - Gorgeous Stone Elevation 3/2.5 Townhome on a Quite Cul-de-sac. Granite in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. BRAND NEW washer, dryer and fridge all stay with the home. Tile and wood floors. Cute fenced background-perfect for a small pet. 2 pantries in kitchen. Epoxyed floors in garage. Loft area upstairs can be used as game-room/study. Security & sprinkler system. Very close to schools, shopping, the YMCA & library. You will not be disappointed!

(RLNE5554611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Whitekirk Place have any available units?
26 Whitekirk Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 26 Whitekirk Place have?
Some of 26 Whitekirk Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Whitekirk Place currently offering any rent specials?
26 Whitekirk Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Whitekirk Place pet-friendly?
No, 26 Whitekirk Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 26 Whitekirk Place offer parking?
Yes, 26 Whitekirk Place offers parking.
Does 26 Whitekirk Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Whitekirk Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Whitekirk Place have a pool?
No, 26 Whitekirk Place does not have a pool.
Does 26 Whitekirk Place have accessible units?
No, 26 Whitekirk Place does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Whitekirk Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Whitekirk Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Whitekirk Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Whitekirk Place does not have units with air conditioning.

