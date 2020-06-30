26 Whitekirk Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Stone Elevation 3/2.5 Townhome on a Quite Cul-de-sac. - Gorgeous Stone Elevation 3/2.5 Townhome on a Quite Cul-de-sac. Granite in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. BRAND NEW washer, dryer and fridge all stay with the home. Tile and wood floors. Cute fenced background-perfect for a small pet. 2 pantries in kitchen. Epoxyed floors in garage. Loft area upstairs can be used as game-room/study. Security & sprinkler system. Very close to schools, shopping, the YMCA & library. You will not be disappointed!



