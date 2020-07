Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 4/3.5/3 property is located in the heart of the Woodlands, convenient to shopping and zoned to great schools. This spacious home boasts lots of natural light in this open floor plan. Home is well cared for by landlord/owner. It includes newer appliances such as gas cook top, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Fence is only a few couple of years old, one new AC unit and new water heaters have been installed. Lawn maintenance is also included. Available immediately.